When the Pathankot operation was on, the channel allegedly revealed information on ammunition and military equipment in the airbase.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered news channel NDTV India to go off air for a day for breach of the programme code governing content in news channels. An official from the Ministry said, the move follows recommendations of an inter-ministerial committee which concluded that the channel's coverage of the Pathankot terrorist attack had revealed strategically sensitive details of the government offensive against terrorists.

The I&B ministry is likely to ask the channel to be taken off air on 1 p.m. on November 9 and till 1 p.m. on November 10. A message sent to NDTV was not responded to.

PTI adds:

When the operation was on in January this year, it allegedly revealed information on the ammunition stockpiled in the airbase, MIGs, fighter-planes, rocket-launchers, mortars, helicopters, fuel-tanks etc. “which was likely to be used by the terrorists or their handlers to cause massive harm,” the sources said.

Official sources said that as the content appeared to be violative of the programming norms, a show cause notice was issued to the channel.