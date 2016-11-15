BJP strategy group meeting said the party will not be defensive on the exercise

Parliamentary floor leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday met in New Delhi, two days before the winter session is to commence, and passed a resolution expressing full confidence in the decision on demonetisation taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was present at the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured the NDA leaders that “credit for the decision would not go to him personally but all parties standing firm with him.”

“All NDA allies expressed support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on demonetisation, and parties said they were behind him on this issue,” said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Mr. Naidu said the government, along with its allies were clear that there was “no question of rethinking” the decision. While most parties in the alliance have supported the government on the issue, the Shiv Sena, through its leader Uddhav Thackeray had criticised the decision earlier. He had termed it disastrous, saying that while he was not against removal of black money, the decision to demonetise had been taken without adequate preparation. His party’s representative at the meeting, MP Anand Rao Adsul, in fact said at the meeting that while the decision taken by Prime Minister Modi was “historic”, the suffering of the people in this matter should be alleviated.

Before the NDA met, the BJP’s parliamentary strategy group that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley along with party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also had a meeting.

Sources present at the meeting said the party would not be defensive on the issue. “If the Opposition asks for a discussion for 12 hours, we should be prepared to debate it for four days,” said a senior source present at the meeting. “We have much to say and we will speak to the people through Parliament,” party president Amit Shah is reported to have said.

With the opposition getting together to take on the government on the issue that is still unfolding in long lines before ATMs and banks across the country, the winter session will be choppy seas to navigate.