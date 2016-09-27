BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the unit’s chairman and BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, convener

Some hard bargaining by the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS) seems to have paid off with the official formation of the State unit of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This was decided at meeting of political parties that had an electoral tie-up with the BJP in the Assembly polls. The meeting was chaired by BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday.

BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the unit’s chairman and BDJS president Thushar Vellappally, convener. Kerala Congress president P.C. Thomas will be NDA’s representative from the State in the national committee.

The constitution of the NDA State committee was in connection with the decision taken by the three-day national council meeting of the BJP in Kozhikode to strengthen the NDA State units. The appointment of Mr. Thushar Vellappally as NDA convener also comes close on the heels of the SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan accusing the BJP of neglecting the BDJS.

The NDA leaders said the BJP-led coalition would grow into an alternative force to take on the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The doors of the NDA were wide open and those opposing the UDF and LDF and were willing to work in tandem with the NDA could join the new BJP coalition, Mr. Rajasekharan said.

If Kerala Congress (Mani) was interested, that party too could join. However its leaders should make the first move, he said.

The future programmes of the NDA would be decided at its maiden meeting in Kochi on October 6. District and booth-level committees would be formed by December, Mr. Rajasekharan said.

P.K. Krishnadas and V. Muraleedharan (BJP), Rajan Kannatt (Kerala Congress), C.K. Janu (JRS), Rajan Babu (JSS) have been elected co- conveners of NDA.

The following are the other NDA State committee members: O. Rajagopal (BJP), M.M. Mehaboob (LJP); V.V. Rajendran (Socialist Janata), Kuruvilla Mathew (Socialist Kerala Congress); K.K.Ponnappan (Praja Socilaist Party); R. Ponappan (JSS); B. Premanandan (NDP- Secular); B. Suresh Babu (BDJS); V. Gopakumar (BDJS); Sunil Thekkadan ( ARS); Ahammed Thottathil ( Kerala Congress); and Kumar Das (JRS).