Navy to double its aircraft fleet to 500

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, confers the President’s Commission on the flight cadets at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the Naval Air Wing of the Indian Navy will double its aircraft fleet in the coming decade to nearly 500 aircraft.

“At present, our Naval Air Wing has 238 aircraft, including helicopters, maritime patrol and fighter aircraft, both long range and short range. We have a plan in place and our air wing will grow to close to 500 aircraft of different types in the next 10 years,” he said after reviewing the 200th Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy here.

34 ships being built

The Naval chief said that currently as many as 34 ships and submarines were under construction in various Indian shipyards. The defence wing was always committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“We have a separate design bureau, which has the capability of designing aircraft carriers and we are committed to Indigenisation,” he said.

Referring to the issue of Sabi Giri, an Indian Navy sailor, who was discharged from service for undergoing a sex reassignment surgery, Admiral Lanba said the Navy was a gender-neutral service but Giri’s actions violated the Navy rules.

“Giri cannot be taken back into direct employment by the Navy as he violated the rules, but we are ready to accept her if she comes through any private company as a contract worker,” he said.

No provision

He had been inducted into the Navy as male staff, and there was no provision in the rules and regulations “where one can go and do what he has gone and done,” the officer said.

“We have also told the court that we cannot take her back. If a private company is willing, she can come back as a contract employee,” he said, adding that there were no gender based distinction in the Navy.

105 cadets pass out

The Air Force Academy said in a statement that 105 flight cadets passed out on Saturday as Flying Officers, including 15 women officers. The officers include two fighter pilots.

(With PTI inputs)