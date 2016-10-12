A young Naval officer, Sub Lt. Tejveer Singh, was killed in accidental firing on board a naval corvette on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Navy said that Sub Lt. Tejveer Singh of INS Kuthar, while handling firearms on board, accidentally fired a round and was injured.

He was immediately shifted to the naval hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam where he succumbed to injuries, a Navy officer said.

He hails from Haryana and his family has been informed of the incident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the death.