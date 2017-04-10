National

‘National law on cow killing not feasible’

RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat   | Photo Credit: S Sudarshan

more-in

Issue is a State subject, say officials

A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a nationwide law for banning cow slaughter, senior officials in the government said the demand was not feasible as it was a “State subject” and the Constitution would have to be amended for such a law.

The protection and preservation of animals is Entry 15 of the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, which empowers the States to make laws on subjects like banning cow slaughter.

Bhagwat speech

Mr. Bhagwat said on Sunday that he desired that cow slaughter be banned across the country but added that law-making was the job of the government. “Many States where there are RSS volunteers in government, have brought this law. We desire such a law across India,” he said, addressing a function in Delhi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mr. Bhagwat’s remarks come in the wake of the killing of a Muslim dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, by cow vigilantes at Alwar in BJP-ruled Rajasthan. “We have to amend the Constitution if a nationwide law on banning cow slaughter is to be brought in. As many as 24 States have laws to tackle the issue, so it should serve the purpose,” said a senior government official. Another official also said no such plan to amend the Constitution for banning cow slaughter was on the cards.

The Gujarat Assembly recently passed an amendment to the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Bill which makes cow slaughter, transportation of cows or beef and beef products punishable with a life term, but not less than 10 years, a first in the country.

Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Lakshwadeep are the only States and union territory where there is no law on banning cow slaughter.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Cow protectionism was spirit behind freedom movement: Minister
I am a non-vegetarian but avoid eating what is prohibited in Constitution: Venkaiah
Will hang slaughterers of cow, says Raman Singh
UP cow slaughter ban: What is it the lowdown
Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan had said that he will not assist Pakistan Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in offering prayers at the Sufi shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. File Photo.
Declare cow as national animal, ban slaughter of all bovine animals: Ajmer Dargah Deewan
In this March 2017 photo, activists stage a protest against the attack by cow vigilante groups, in Jaipur.
Man transporting cows beaten to death in Rajasthan
Ban cow slaughter, says Congress MLA
Alwar violence sparks war of words in Parliament
Three arrested in Alwar cattle rearer killing case
U.P. meat traders call for nation-wide shutdown
SC seeks response on plea for reining in cow vigilantes
RSS seeks national ban on cow killing
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2017 3:09:16 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/national-law-on-cow-killing-not-feasible/article17914340.ece

© The Hindu