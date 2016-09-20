The decision comes even as the agency received no reply from the Pakistani authorities on the letter rogatory it had sent for the Pathankot attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to take over the probe in the Uri incident where an Army camp was attacked by four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists killing 18 Army personnel.

Government’s decision to hand over the case to NIA comes even as the investigating agency received no reply from the Pakistani authorities on the letter rogatory (judicial request for evidence) it had sent regarding the terrorist attack at the Pathankot airbase in January.

A senior NIA official said that as many as nine LRs were pending with Pakistan.

“In the past two-three years, there have been nine instances when we have sent LRs to Pakistan seeking evidence to aid our case. There is irrefutable evidence of local Pakistani help in all these cases. We need to connect dots but Pakistan refuses to part with any information,” said the NIA official.

In March this year, India had invited a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from Pakistan comprising an Inter State Services (ISI) official to probe the Pathankot attack.

Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Ranbir Singh had on Sunday said that the attack was carried out by foreign terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“The home ministry is likely to issue an order handing over the investigations to the NIA by Tuesday. There is a good case for NIA to investigate the Uri attack as the Pathankot perpetrators also belonged to JeM,” said the official.

The latest LR that NIA sent to Pakistan was in relation to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Bahadur Ali (21) captured alive after an encounter with security forces in Kupwara on July 26. Four other terrorists with him were gunned down.

“Bahadur Ali has confessed that he is a resident of Lahore and was trained by LeT. We sent an LR to Pakistan seeking corroboration of his statements and to know about the GPS device and other items recovered from him,” said the official.

The NIA would be looking at the commonalities between Uri and Pathankot attacks as both have been carried out by JeM.

Home miniter Rajnath Singh had on Sunday termed Pakistan as a terrorist state and called for identifying and isolating Pakistan.

India has requested United Nations to include JeM chief Masood Azhar in the list of proscribed terrorists and would soon send a fresh proposal before the deadline in September.