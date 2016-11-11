In this November 9, 2016 photo, an employee receives cash above a posted notice not to receive Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes at the Dankuni Toll plaza, near Kolkata.

The government on Wednesday ordered exemption of toll tax on 365 toll plazas at National Highways across the country.

The Centre has extended suspension of toll tax on National Highways till November 14, 2016 midnight, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in New Delhi on Friday.

“To ensure smooth traffic movement across all National Highways, the toll suspension has been extended till 14 November midnight,” Mr. Gadkari tweeted.

