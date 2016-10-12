The eight titles, half of them in English, are part of a series called Women Pioneers

The National Book Trust has set the ball rolling to document the lives of women achievers, and is about to publish, in English and Hindi, a book that documents the lives of 2,000 historical female characters.

The Trust, which is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has taken the decision after a book in Bengali titled Nari Charitravidhan became a huge hit, said an NBT official.

This apart, the institution has readied eight titles on individual women heroes as part of a series called Women Pioneers (‘Nari Agradoot’).

These include four books in Hindi — on Rani Gaidinliu (a freedom fighter from the Northeast whom the Narendra Modi government commemorated in 2015); on Rani Lakshmibai, who led the 1857 Revolt in Jhansi; on Indore’s Rani Ahilyabai Holkar; and on Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded.

There are books in English on two historical figures from South India — Kittur’s Rani Chinnamma, who led an armed rebellion against the East India Company as early as 1824, and Rani Rudrama Devi of Warangal. There is also a book in English on Swami Vivekananda’s disciple Sister Nivedita.

The last book is an English book on Assamese freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua, who took part in the Quit India Movement.