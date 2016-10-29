The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a plea that government should take measures to ensure that the National Anthem is respected, including that it should be sung only in front of persons who either understand it or are instructed about its meaning.

A Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra sought the Centre’s stand on a PIL petition filed by Shyam Narayan Chouskey seeking a set of parameters on what amounts to abuse of the Anthem.

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider this PIL follows shortly after a wheel chair-bound man was assaulted by a couple at a cinema hall in Panaji for not standing up during the rendition of the Anthem.

The PIL suggested that the Anthem should not be sung at entertainment programmes. Neither should there be any interruption of the singing of the Anthem.

Neither should there be any profit derived from the Anthem nor should it be printed on objectionable items.

The petition sought the National Anthem to be played in cinema halls across the country before the screening of films and also asked for issuing a protocol for the playing or singing of the Anthem at functions where constitutional dignitaries are in attendance.