Heeraben Modi came with the old Rs. 500 notes, got the mandatory form filled, put her thumb impression on the form and got new notes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 97-year-old mother Heeraben on Tuesday visited a bank at her village near Gandhinagar and exchanged Rs. 500 notes.

Accompanied by relatives, Ms. Heeraben, who was in a wheelchair, came to a branch of Oriental Bank of Commerce at Raisan village on Tuesday morning and got notes worth Rs. 4,500 exchanged.

She came to the bank with Rs. 500 notes, got the mandatory form filled, put her thumb impression on the form and exchanged her money.

After receiving a new note of Rs. 2,000, she also displayed it in front of the mediapersons, who virtually mobbed her as they sought her reaction.

Ms. Heeraben lives with Prime Minister Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi in Raisan on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister had visited his mother on September 17 this year to take her blessings on his 66th birthday.

Ms. Heeraben is known to lead a very simple life and travels in public transport. Last time when she visited Gandhinagar civil hospital for a regular check-up, she was seen going in an autorickshaw.