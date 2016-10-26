In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, New Zealand on Wednesday pledged a “constructive approach” to India’s bid to enter the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), even as both sides held talks on preventing “global uncertainties”.

Expressing his government’s support for more commercial ties, visiting Prime Minister John Key held wide-ranging discussions with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on cyber security and a new trade pact, starting the process of regular consultation between foreign offices on both sides.

“We held detailed a discussion on India becoming a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group in a process that New Zealand will continue to contribute constructively. New Zealand will work with NSG members on this issue and reach a decision as soon as possible,” Mr. Key said. “We have extended consistent support for India to become a member of the reformed United Nations Security Council, including if it means an expansion of the Permanent Membership.”

New Zealand’s promise of “constructive” role for India’s NSG membership bid, which is likely to come up for discussion soon, drew appreciation from India, with sources saying that Mr. Key’s comments reflect New Zealand’s “understanding” of India’s need for clean energy.

“We are encouraged by the discussions on the NSG issue. New Zealand showed understanding of India’s clean energy needs and the importance of predictability in global rules on nuclear commerce in enabling the expansion of nuclear energy in India,” an official source told the media.

Significantly, New Zealand, which is a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council till December 31, did not mention India’s campaign at the U.N. to blacklist the chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, both sides agreed to intensify cooperation on counter-terror and on prevention of radicalisation.

Both sides agreed to work towards a high quality and comprehensive bilateral free trade agreement and pledged to work for Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks.

“We also agreed to new cooperation in areas such as cyber security, counter-terrorism, customs, education and food safety as well as for our leaders and officials to meet more regularly, reflecting the broadening of our relationship,” said Mr. Key.

After the summit-level meeting held at Hyderabad House, both sides sealed three agreements on double-taxation avoidance, food security cooperation and on sports and youth affairs.