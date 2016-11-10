“Such warmth, enthusiasm and the patience to bear limited inconvenience for a greater good is indeed very heartening”.

Two days after announcing the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was unwavering in its efforts to create an India that is corruption free.

“I assure you the government is unwavering in its effort to create an India that is corruption free and fruits of development touch every citizen,” Mr. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Japan from Thursday, tweeted.

“It is also heartening to learn that people are actively volunteering to help senior citizens withdraw money and exchange their currency. Such warmth, enthusiasm and the patience to bear limited inconvenience for a greater good is indeed very heartening,” Mr. Modi further tweeted.