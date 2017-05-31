Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Madrid on Wednesday as part of his four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

Mr. Modi on Monday embarked on a six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France to boost India’s economic engagement with these nations and invite more investment.

Here are the latest updates:

'India’s strong growth offers opportunities for Spanish firms'

It is a great time for Spanish firms to invest in India whose strong economic growth offers “many opportunities” for them in fields of infrastructure, defence, tourism and energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“The strong economic growth of India offers many opportunities for Spanish companies,” Mr. Modi told Spanish daily Expansion in an interview.

“It’s a great time for Spanish companies to invest in India.”

He said that there are already a large number of Spanish companies in India and his government wants more firms to come, invest and do business in the country.

“Spanish firms enjoy a worldwide reputation in various fields, such as infrastructure, defence, tourism and energy. These sectors have also been identified by my government as priority sectors,” he said, adding that there are many complementarities in economic terms between the two countries.

“There are synergies between the experience and priorities of both countries and numerous possibilities for additional investments,” Mr. Modi said.

“I see many complementarities between my Government’s flagship initiatives, such as Make in India, and Spain’s experience in defense, transport infrastructure, high-speed trains, water and waste management and technologies. I encourage Spanish companies to take advantage of these opportunities,” he added.

Mr. Modi said he was personally committed to helping foreign companies set up operations in India.

“We should also increase cooperation in the strategic field in areas such as cyber security, maritime cooperation and defence,” he said.

Recalling his meeting with Spanish President Mariano Rajoy in November 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Mr. Modi said he has “a great interest in promoting the talks and drawing together an ambitious road map for a greater bilateral commitment between India and Spain.”

Modi meets King Felipe VI of Spain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a courtesy call to Spanish King Felipe VI at Palacio de la Zarzuela palace on the outskirts of Madrid.

“A royal greeting! PM @narendramodi calls on His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain at Palacio de la Zarzuela,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with photographs of the two leaders.

India, Spain sign 7 agreements

India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation. The agreements were signed after Prime Minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with Mr. Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace in the Spanish capital.

The two sides agreements on transfer of sentenced persons and visa waiver for holders of diplomatic passports.

Five MoUs were signed between the two countries on cooperation in organ transplantation, cyber security, renewable energy, civil aviation and one between India’s Foreign Service Institute and Diplomatic Academy of Spain.

Mr. Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Spain since 1988, praised the Spanish President saying under Mr. Rajoy’s leadership the country has undergone economic reforms “which is also the biggest priority of my government.”

Spain is India’s seventh largest trading partner in the European Union. Two-way trade totalled $5.27 billion in 2016.

Mr. Modi encouraged Spanish infrastructure, tourism, energy and defence companies to invest in priority sectors in India, saying “It’s a great time for Spanish companies to invest in India.”

Both countries have faced security challenges: Modi

Madrid India and Spain should strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism as “both our countries” have faced the security challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Spanish President Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday.

Mr. Modi met Mr. Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace on Wednesday morning in the first engagement during his stay in the Spanish capital today.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a “fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship.”

Mr. Modi called for boosting bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as “both our countries have faced the security challenge.”

Spain, the summer holiday destination of Europe, in a recent government report said that the Islamic State group “has been publishing in Spanish, which means an increase in the risk of its influence on radicals living in our country.”

In “today’s global context,” Mr. Modi said, the focus of his discussion in Spain will be on the international developments.

The Prime Minister praised the Spanish President saying under Mr. Rajoy’s leadership the country has undergone economic reforms “which is also the biggest priority of my government.”

He said railways, smart cities and infrastructure sectors were the priority areas for India and Spain has “enough skills and mastery” to contribute to India’s requirements.

Mr. Modi said he is confident that his visit to Spain — the first by an Indian prime minister since 1988 — will give a new momentum to bilateral ties.

Later on Wednesday, Mr. Modi will call on King Felipe VI of Spain and would also have a round-table interaction with Spanish business leaders to attract investment into the country.

Narendra Modi meets Mariano Rajoy at La Moncloa Palace

President of Spain Mariano Rajoy receives Mr. Modi at La Moncloa palace in Madrid.

Mr. Modi’s visit to Spain is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1988.

“Hola Espana! Prime Minister Modi arrives in Madrid, first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly three decades, is received by Spanish FM in a special gesture,” tweeted Gopal Baglay, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

Hola España! PM arrives in Madrid, first visit by an Indian PM in nearly three decades, is received by Spanish FM in a special gesture pic.twitter.com/zN2JTXrotT — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2017

Mr. Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy.

“He (Modi) would also have a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders who are keen to invest in India. Prime Minister’s visit to Spain will add further strength to the existing warm and friendly India-Spain bilateral ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)