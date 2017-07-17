National

Naidu is fitting candidate for Vice President: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

He said he has always admired the hardwork and tenacity of Mr. Naidu, currently a minister in his Cabinet holding the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development.

M. Venkaiah Naidu is a fitting candidate for the office of Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday soon after the senior BJP leader was chosen as the ruling NDA’s candidate.

Mr. Modi described 68-year-old Naidu as a farmer’s son who “brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum."

“I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President,” the Prime Minister tweeted, soon after the announcement of the decision of BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making body of the party.

“The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson,” Mr. Modi added.

The Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

