Myanmar President U. Htin Kyaw on Saturday arrived at Bodh Gaya in Bihar to offer prayers at the Mahabodhi temple, officials said.

Gaya District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said Mr. Kyaw, who is here on a two-day visit, will offer special prayers at the Mahabodhi temple, Buddhists’ holiest shrine, and circumambulate the Mahabodhi tree under which Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.

The 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi temple is considered a life-time destination for millions of Buddhists across the world.

Mr. Kyaw along with his wife and a 31-member Myanmarese delegation, comprising five Ministers, government officials and family members, landed at Gaya International airport , 2 km from Bodh Gaya, in a special aircraft.

Mr. Kyaw, who did bot speak to the media, will leave for Agra on Sunday to visit the Taj Mahal.