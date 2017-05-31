National

My remark on Army was altered, says CPI(M) MP

CPI(M) MP Mohammed Salim. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Md. Salim has alleged that Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sagh (RSS) backed websites were distorting his recent comments on Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s support for the use of a Kashmiri youth as a ‘human shield.’

“What I said was that the Army, against all odds, has always served the country. But I can’t support the Army Chief’s comments—supporting the use of a Kashmiri youth as ‘human shield,” Mr. Salim said on Wednesday. He was being “dubbed as anti-national on social media by some RSS-backed websites.”

