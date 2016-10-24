A statement from academics and thinkers has questioned Centre’s ‘sudden found’ love for Muslim women

A group of Muslim artists, intellectuals, writers and poets have issued a statement emphasising the diversity within the Muslim community in India and rejected the validation of triple talaq. At the same time, the group has expressed distrust towards the Central government on the Law Commission’s consultation over a Uniform Civil Code.

The signatories to this statement include academicians Prof. S. Irfan Habib, Prof. Ayesha Kidwai, Dr. Gauhar Raza, who is also a poet and filmmaker, Prof. Zoya Hasan and activist Shabnam Hashmi.

The statement from “Muslims and people of Muslim descent” is unequivocal in its opposition to the “instant arbitrary triple talaq as practised in India” and supports the demand of Muslim women to abolish it.

It also strongly disapproves of the affidavit filed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the Supreme Court on the validity of triple talaq.

“We believe that to suppress the progressive demands for equality, led by various Muslim women’s organisations, the most conservative sections of the Muslim community are creating a Shah Bano campaign like situation so that they can keep the women subjugated and strengthen the patriarchal stronghold on Muslim women,” says the statement.

The statement however, says that the community has no faith in the new-found ‘love for women’ and ‘gender justice’ as articulated by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkiah Naidu recently.

“Since the new regime has come to power, we have seen heavy budget cuts on schemes for women, we have heard horrendous statements about women, which have gone unopposed by the members of the regime, and we have witnessed growing violence against women as well as dilution of gender just laws such as the Domestic Violence Act (section 498A).

“We believe that social change is a slow process for which conditions on the ground need to be created where people have basic needs of housing, employment, food and good education. There is a need to first bring in progressive, gender-just enabling laws, which can be accessed by people from all religions...,” says the statement.