The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other Muslim outfits on Thursday announced their boycott of the Law Commission’s exercise to seek inputs for a uniform civil code, and accused the government of waging a “war” against the community.

At a press conference, they contended that a uniform civil code would paint all people in “one colour”, threatening the country’s pluralism and diversity.

“People of different cultures stay in this country. If uniform civil code is implemented, attempts will be made to paint all in one colour, which is not in the interest of the country. Also, we don’t want the practice of triple talaq to be abolished. There are more divorces in other communities. Rather the highest rate, which is double that of Muslims, is among Hindus,” Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani claimed.

When pointed that some Muslim community members have raised the issue of triple talaq, AIMPLB general secretary Wali Rehmani curtly said, “they have all the right to do so in a democracy.”

“The government is trying to divert the attention of people from its failure. We hope it withdraws the move. If it doesn’t, we will decide on our future course of action. At present, we are trying to create awareness among Muslims in the country,” he said.

The Law Commission had appealed to members of religious, minority and social groups, non-government organisations, political parties and government agencies, to present their views through a questionnaire on a range of issues, including the practice of triple talaq and the right to property for a woman citizen.

