"Misusing 'triple talaq' is a sin," Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday claimed that the Muslim community has a low rate of divorce and that it has received 3.50 crore forms from Muslim women around the country favouring Shariyat and Triple Talaq.

Some people are trying to create “an atmosphere that the Muslim community has a high rate of divorce”, chief organiser of the AIMPLB’s women wing Asma Zohra said while addressing a gathering of about 20,000 women at a workshop in Eidgah here.

“We have received 3.50 crore forms in favour of Shariyat and Triple Talaq from Muslim women in the country and the number of women against these are very less,” she claimed.

“It is a conspiracy to malign the Muslim community and an attempt to break the social structure of the community in the name of women’s rights,” Zohra alleged.

It is time for Muslim women to know their rights in Shariyat and Islam, and also let others know that these have given maximum rights to women, she said.

AIMPLB member Yasmin Farooqui said “it is being portrayed that Muslim women are not educated and can be fooled easily”.

“But, the case is not so. Muslim women have come out openly in favour of Shariyat. Only a countable number of women are against it and Triple Talaq.

“Now, the board is dealing with issues like dowry harassment, making marriages less expensive and equal right for daughters in property,” Ms. Farooqui said.