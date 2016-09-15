The wife of murdered journalist Rajdev Ranjan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation and trial of the case from Siwan in Bihar to Delhi.

She alleged that media reports had shown two absconding killers of her husband in the company of recently-released RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

Asha Ranjan, who filed the petition through advocate Kislay Panday, has asked the apex court to direct the CBI to immediately take up the probe of the case, considering the alleged proximity of the proclaimed offenders, Mohammed Kaif and Mohammed Javed, with the State’s functionaries and Mr. Shahabuddin under the gaze of several Bihar police officers.