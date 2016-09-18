A day after serving notice to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor over breeding spots of aedes aegypti mosquito (which can spread dengue, chikungunya among other illnesses) in the actor’s private swimming pool at his residence in Juhu Tara Road area mosquito, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will file a case against him for not abiding by its rules.

The civic body on Friday served a notice to Shahid Kapoor under Section 381-B of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, seeking his explanation.

“We are not going to wait for the actor’s response to our notice. We are moving ahead for action [such as collection of fine] against him and would file a court case,” she said.

Ms. Keskar said not only against the film star, court cases are also being filed against all those whose premises were found housing mosquito-breeding spots.

The civic body, since January 1 this year, has filed 927 cases in different courts against offenders and realised fine amounting to Rs. 26.92 lakh. In 2015, the corporation had filed 2,299 court cases against offenders and collected Rs. 32.77 lakh in fine.

Last year, the BMC had served notices to Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and singer Amit Kishore Ganguli for not taking steps to prevent mosquito-breeding in their residential premises.

After the BMC’s action on Friday, Shahid expressed concern over mosquito-breeding at his premises and thanked the civic body for the inspection.