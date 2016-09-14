The southwest monsoon could start withdrawing in three or four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The overall rainfall deficiency has, however, increased to 5 per cent.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of western Rajasthan during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said.

The normal date of withdrawal from the region is September 1. Interestingly, it is also the frontiers where monsoon reaches last and withdraws first. Cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days is a major factor that determine the withdrawal of the monsoon.