National

Mohan Bhagwat pitches for all-India law against cow slaughter

RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat   | Photo Credit: S Sudarshan

more-in

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal.

“We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country,” he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here.

The RSS chief said the work of cow protection should be continued by obeying the law.

“Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed,” he said.

Post a Comment
More In National
politics
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2017 4:39:43 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mohan-bhagwat-pitches-for-all-india-law-against-cow-slaughter/article17897115.ece

© The Hindu