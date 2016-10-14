Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is looking forward to the two-day meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the 8th BRICS Summit in Goa this year. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said he is looking forward to the two-day meet.

''India is delighted to host the summit on 15-16 October 2016, followed by a first-ever BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit. I look forward to extending a warm welcome to the ten leaders of the BRICS and BIMSTEC families''.

''In Goa, I will also have the honour to receive President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the India-Russia Annual Summit and President Michel Temer of Brazil for a bilateral visit.''

''President Putin’s visit will give us an opportunity to consolidate and reaffirm a unique time-tested friendship and partnership with Russia.''

''President Temer’s visit will open up new areas for cooperation with Brazil, an important strategic partner.''

''I also look forward to useful conversations with my fellow leaders from China, South Africa, Brazil and Russia on addressing pressing international and regional challenges that stand in the way of our goals.''

''As Chair of the BRICS this year, India has embraced a stronger emphasis on promoting people-to-people linkages in diverse fields including trade, sports, education, films, scholarship, and tourism.''

''It is anchored in the belief that our people are pivotal partners in our effort to craft responsive, collective and inclusive solutions.''

''We will launch new initiatives in Goa even as we mark the successful operationalization of initiatives like the BRICS New Development Bank and the Contingent Reserve Arrangement''.

''I am optimistic that the BRICS Summit will strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation and advance our common agenda for development, peace, stability and reform''.

''In a first, I am happy that India is facilitating an outreach Summit with the BIMSTEC leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sir Lanka and Thailand''.

''Representing nearly two thirds of humanity together, we hope to tap the potential for cooperation and the dividends this will bring. India looks forward to building bridges to new partnerships and finding common resolve and solutions to our entrenched problems''.