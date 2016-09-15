Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 66th birthday with tribals in Limkheda and the differently-abled in Navsari after meeting his mother in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

“In Navsari, he [Mr. Modi] will meet more than 10,000 differently-abled people at a government function. The PM will distribute kits and government aids to beneficiaries. In Limkheda, he will meet tribals,” a senior government official said.

This will be Mr. Modi’s second visit to Gujarat in three weeks. Earlier, he was in the State to open the first phase of an ambitious irrigation scheme in the water-starved Narmada region.

According to the official, Mr. Modi will land in Ahmedabad and will be driven to Gandhinagar to meet his mother, who lives with his younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

Mr. Modi is then likely to hold a brief meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other State Ministers as well as BJP lwweaders.

The Prime Minister is also expected to visit his brother, Prahlad Modi, whose daughter passed away recently.

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit has announced that it would hold health check-up, blood donation and awareness camps on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

“We have organised various events and programmes to celebrate the PM’s birthday,” said State BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

“Our workers will help people download the Prime Minister’s mobile app. We plan to ensure that the ‘Narendra Modi app’ is downloaded in at least half a million mobile phones in the State. The special drive for this purpose will be launched on September 17th,” Mr. Vaghani added.