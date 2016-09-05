Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'a terrorist is a terrorist'; raises Scorpene data leak with Hollande

In a sharp attack on Pakistan at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said “one single nation” in South Asia is spreading “agents of terror”, as he asserted that those who sponsor the menace must be sanctioned and isolated, and not rewarded.

“Indeed one single nation in South Asia is spreading these agents of terror in countries of our region,” Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India appreciates the G20’s initiative on combating the financing of terrorism and asserted that all countries should meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.

“The growing forces of violence and terror pose a fundamental challenge. There are some nations that use it as an instrument of state policy. India has a policy of zero tolerance to terrorism. Because anything less than that is not enough,” Mr. Modi said.

“For us a terrorist is a terrorist."

Mr. Modi’s comments at G20 come against the backdrop of escalating war of words between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the unrest in the Kashmir Valley that broke out on July 8 after Hizbul commander Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces.

Raises Scorpene data leak with Hollande

Mr. Modi also raised with French President Francois Hollande the leak of confidential data on the Indian Scorpene-Class submarines being built in Mumbai in collaboration with French defence company DCNS on the sidelines of the Summit.

Mr. Modi held separate meetings with Mr. Hollande and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with whom he discussed India’s NSG membership.

Prior to those meetings, Mr. Modi met Britain’s new Prime Minister Theresa May and held discussions on “building opportunities” in the aftermath of the U.K.’s decision to exit the European Union.

'Eliminate safe havens, ensure extradition of offenders'

Underlining that fighting corruption and blackmoney is key to effective financial governance, Mr. Modi also asked G20 leaders to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, unconditionally extradite money launderers and end excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt.

“G20’s efforts should be for zero-tolerance for corruption and black money; zero administration, policy and treaty loopholes; zero barriers and full commitment to action,” Mr. Modi said.

A stable global economic and financial system is imperative for development as it promotes inclusive and sustainable growth, the Prime Minister said. He also called for further strengthening of the global financial safety net.