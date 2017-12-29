National

Modi is not Rajiv: Prasad

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad invoked the Shah Bano case at the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday, saying that unlike Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not bow down on triple talaq. PAGE 11

