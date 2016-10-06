Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Indian space scientists for successful launch of the communication satellite, GSAT-18, calling it “another milestone for our space programme”.

“Congratulations to @isro for successfully launching the communication satellite, GSAT—18. This is another milestone for our space programme,” Modi tweeted.

The Indian communication satellite GSAT-18 was successfully put into orbit by Ariane 5 rocket belonging to French company Arianespace on Thursday.

The rocket lifted off from its spaceport in Kourou (French Guiana).