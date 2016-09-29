TOPICS

The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting is understood to have discussed various options related to the LoC in the wake of the Uri attack.

Amidst heightened tension with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation along the LoC.

The meeting is understood to have discussed various options related to the Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of the Uri terror attack. The meeting is also understood to have taken stock of the ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.

Four terrorists stormed an Army camp in Uri on September 18 and killed 18 soldiers.

Pakistani troops have also twice violated the ceasefire along the LoC since Wednesday. On Thursday, they violated the ceasefire in Naugam sector of Kashmir by opening indiscriminate fire towards Indian Army posts. Pakistani troops on Wednesday targeted Indian positions with small firearms along the LoC in Poonch district.

