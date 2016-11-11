Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on Japanese Emperor Akihito ahead of key bilateral talks with counterpart Shinzo Abe during his three-day visit.

“A rare audience that symbolises the unique warmth between India and Japan. PM Narendra Modi greets His Highness Emperor Akihito of Japan,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

“Speaking of civilisations. PM Modi and Emperor Akihito talk of the common bonds of India and Japan and the future of Asia,” he said in another tweet.

The call on came ahead of wide-ranging talks between Modi and his counterpart Abe aimed at giving a fillip to the bilateral strategic relations.

After the annual Summit, about 12 pacts will be signed by the two sides, sources said, adding there were also high expectations about the civil nuclear deal being signed.