National

New Delhi, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 12:09 IST

Modi a warmonger, says Digvijaya Singh

  • IANS
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Photo: V. Sudershan
The Hindu
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Photo: V. Sudershan
TOPICS

politics

national politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a “warmonger” for pushing India to a war like situation with Pakistan.

“Warmonger Modi is slowly getting India in a War like situation with Pakistan. He sees this as the only option to win the next election,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, the Congress General Secretary said: “But by doing this he is only strengthening ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and Pakistan Army clique and weakening the Political Leadership in Pakistan.”

“Can two nations armed with nuclear weapons afford a War?” he asked.

Mr. Singh’s remarks came following the political war that erupted after the September 29 surgical strikes carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The surgical strikes came in the backdrop of the September 18 terror attack on an army camp in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Mr. Singh also urged the government to start talks with Pakistan.

“Please for God’s sake and for the sake of our children’s future Pakistan and India should stop playing war games and come to the negotiating table,” he said.

He also said that “shouldn’t India and Pakistan be fighting against hunger and malnutrition together rather than fighting each other?”

More In: National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Modi a warmonger, says Digvijaya Singh

Curfew in interior areas of Srinagar

Two more arrested for social media posts on Jayalalithaa's health

U.S. backs India's position on cross-border terrorism

In Jammu prison, LeT man from Pakistan turns contrite

CMRL deadline for metro on Anna Salai is July 2018

Rabri responsible for RSS uniform change, says Lalu

BJP to hit UP election campaign trail in early November

Three Coimbatore youths asked to appear before NIA in Kochi

The six-year-old gave his abductor a tough time


Tamil Nadu

'Governor must explain how Jayalalithaa gave approval'

Two more arrested for social media posts on Jayalalithaa's health

Prayers continue outside Apollo

Coimbatore violence: PUCL flays police for failing to control mob

Declare TN drought-hit: PMK chief

CMRL deadline for metro on Anna Salai is July 2018

Three Coimbatore youths asked to appear before NIA in Kochi

Mass prayer, yagnam for speedy recovery of CM

TPDK cadres arrested in Chennai for burning effigy of Lord Ram

Kerala

Decks cleared for GPS-based vehicle tracking

Kalipetty to make learning fun for tiny tots

Multi-crore teacher training centre yet to take off

Explosion: Thrissur temple employee in critical state

CM encouraging murder politics: BJP

Three Coimbatore youths asked to appear before NIA in Kochi

Engagements

Plastic-free campaign launched at Malakkappara

Fallen hero’s body to be brought home after 24 years

Karnataka

A bigger ‘Tipu Jayanti’ on the cards this year

Mysuru royal trashes Dasara litterbugs on Instagram

Dasara elephants will bid farewell to Mysuru today

Meeting on Auradkar panel report on police pay scales

Jilted lover commits suicide in Koppal

Other States

Rabri responsible for RSS uniform change, says Lalu

Congress begins farmer outreach campaign in Punjab

BJP unmoved by Shiv Sena threat

Durga puja ends peacefully in twin cities

BJP to hit UP election campaign trail in early November

In Jammu prison, LeT man from Pakistan turns contrite

Missing Delhi boy found in Jammu

Undertrial dies in custody in Jharkhand

In Odisha, 48 encephalitis deaths in four weeks

Andhra Pradesh

CM starts working from Velagapudi

Villagers take up food park issue with Pawan

Russian radio electronics major ready to collaborate

‘Relief still eludes Hudhud victims’

Hudhud makes investors wise

Telangana

KCR launches new district at auspicious time

Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla districts inaugurated

Sangareddy, biggest among the three districts

Villagers ransack police station over youth’s suicide in Manakondur

Years of dream came true: KCR

Police Commissionerates inaugurated

‘Ensure Siddipet is ahead of other districts’

Karimnagar SI suspended, case registered

Judicial inquiry sought

Switzerland to help build energy-efficient structures


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Curfew in interior areas of Srinagar

Curfew today remained in force in interior areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure even as normal life remained affected in the Valley ... »