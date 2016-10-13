Modi a warmonger, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him a “warmonger” for pushing India to a war like situation with Pakistan.

“Warmonger Modi is slowly getting India in a War like situation with Pakistan. He sees this as the only option to win the next election,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, the Congress General Secretary said: “But by doing this he is only strengthening ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and Pakistan Army clique and weakening the Political Leadership in Pakistan.”

“Can two nations armed with nuclear weapons afford a War?” he asked.

Mr. Singh’s remarks came following the political war that erupted after the September 29 surgical strikes carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The surgical strikes came in the backdrop of the September 18 terror attack on an army camp in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Mr. Singh also urged the government to start talks with Pakistan.

“Please for God’s sake and for the sake of our children’s future Pakistan and India should stop playing war games and come to the negotiating table,” he said.

He also said that “shouldn’t India and Pakistan be fighting against hunger and malnutrition together rather than fighting each other?”