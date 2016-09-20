A day after the terror attack on an Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress said the Centre could attempt to mobilise the international community to back a resolution declaring Pakistan as a sponsor of terror.

“If at all the government is able to muster the required support in the international community moving a resolution for Pakistan to be declared a sponsor of terror, it is an initiative worth taking,” Congress leader Manish Tewari said here on Monday.

Earlier, Mr. Tewari accused the Centre of having no consistent Pakistan policy and said it had to come up with a clear response as to what it wanted to do vis-a-vis Pakistan.

“Their definition of policy is limited to headline management,” Mr. Tewari said, listing what his party saw as the Centre’s flip-flops between tough rhetoric and engagement with Pakistan. “So, Mr. Prime Minister, if after Uri your government starts acquiring a strategic focus and tactical understanding, the Congress will stand by it.” Mr. Tewari said, “We won’t say all that they said, unlike them we don’t play politics with security.”