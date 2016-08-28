The Thane police on Sunday morning arrested five people, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) member Yusuf Shaikh, for allegedly killing three cows at a slaughter house in Ambernath. Mr. Shaikh owns the slaughter house.

“They killed a cow. There were two other dead animals. We could not determine whether they were cows or buffaloes. The animals had been slaughtered,” said Balkrishna Wagh, inspector attached to Ambernath Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police D.M. Jagtap told The Hindu: “We have taken a sample of the meat and we are sending it for test.”

A case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and Section 38(4) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was registered. Officials said investigations are under way. “One cow was about to be skinned when we reached the spot. We saved a one-month-old calf and a six-month-old bull, and moved them to a gaushala in Ulhasnagar,” said an official, adding that the animals had been slaughtered for their meat to be sold.

The police said an ‘informer’ called Ambernath police station around 6 a.m. and alerted them about the slaughter. “We rushed to the spot and by 7 a.m., senior officials were there,” the official said. He, however, refuted some reports that suggested the presence of a team of Bajrang Dal activists along with the police. “There were no political people with us,” the police said.

MNS leader Raju Patil told The Hindu that Mr. Shaikh had held the position of vice-president of the party’s Ambernath unit, but he no longer held the post. He said while Mr. Shaikh owned a mutton shop, the party would take objection to his possession of beef, if it is proved.

The five accused — Shafi Ibrahim Qureshi (40), Riyaz Mohammed Shaikh (38), Azad Nizamuddin Qureshi (26), Sajjad Nizamuddin Qureshi (30) and MNS Yousuf Shiekh (45) — will be produced in court on Monday.

In May, the Bombay High Court had upheld the beef ban imposed by the State government after the enactment of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, banning the slaughter of bulls and bullocks, besides cows.

However, the High Court had struck down a few sections of the Act and stressed that mere possession of the meat cannot invite criminal action. However, the court had upheld that conscious possession of beef will still be punishable with a jail term of up to one year and will attract a fine of Rs. 2,000.