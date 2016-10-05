India is a true democracy and everybody has right to speak his/her mind: Mehbooba.

Delhi Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was on Tuesday “booed” off stage at an event after he questioned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over whether she calls Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru terrorists or not.

Mr. Mishra, Ms. Mehbooba along with Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung were speaking at the inauguration of the first Bharat International Tourism Bazaar to help India fully reach its tourism potential.

“Mehbooba Muftiji said if we knew who Burhan Wani was, we would not have let him die. His death was a mistake. If you do not accept him [Burhan] as a terrorist how can you expect tourism in Kashmir,” Mr. Mishra asked the J&K Chief Minister.

Mr. Mishra said “terrorism and tourism cannot go together”. “On one hand the Centre and investors are giving money to the State for tourism and saying that Kashmir is our pride, and at the same time it is painful to see terrorists being treated as tourists in Kashmir,” he added.

Referring to the terror attack in Baramulla on Sunday, the Minister said two terrorists ran away and questioned who were the people who were sheltering these terrorists in the Valley.

“We can fight against terrorists, we can fight against Pakistan, but how can we fight against the people in Kashmir who are providing shelter to terrorists.”

After he made these comments, members from the audience started raising their voices saying this was not the platform to make political statements. Matters calmed down when Mr. Jung walked in to a round of applause.

Mr. Mishra then ended by saying: “I do not feel like sharing the dais with Ms. Mufti” and walked out of the event to loud booing.

Reacting to Mr. Mishra's words, Ms. Mehbooba said India was a true democracy and everybody had the right to raise slogans and speak his/her mind and that the beauty of the country lies in the fact that we can talk it out without using guns.

Appealing to investors, Ms. Mehbooba said: “Kashmir needs you, I don't know whether you need us. The biggest confidence building measure is you visiting our State; it will show that you trust us and it will bring back a sense of normalcy which will lead to peace.”