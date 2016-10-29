Security personnel stand guard outside Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday. Incidents of stone-throwing were reported through the day. — Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Two militants held Valley

: Curfew and restrictions were reimposed in parts of the Kashmir valley on Friday in the wake of the separatists’ call for a march towards the Jamia Masjid. Moreover, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were arrested.

Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also detained when he tried to lead a march from his Srinagar residence in Nigeen towards the grand mosque.

“Imposing curfew and restrictions gives the impression that the government is at war with the devotees. Such a negative attitude is extremely unfortunate,” said the Mirwaiz, who has hardened his position on the Kashmir issue of late.

A police spokesman said the restrictions were imposed “as a precautionary measure”.

As the separatists-backed shutdown completed 112 days, fresh incidents of stone-throwing were reported on Friday.

“After the Friday prayers, some stone-pelting incidents were reported from Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and Sopore. They were chased away,” said the police.

The police have arrested two militants from south Kashmir.

A spokesman said the police, along with the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force’s 18th Battalion launched an operation in the Hamdan Pora village in Kulgam district. “One Hizbul militant, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan, a resident of Srinagar’s Batamaloo area, was arrested,” police said.

Another person, identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, a resident of Hamdan Pora, Rampora, provided logistical support to militants and was apprehended from the spot.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has asked the police to have the knack of parenting, especially with reference to misguided youth who present a greater challenge.