The Home Ministry is all set to move a Cabinet note for a ban on an NGO run by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, under the anti-terror law, a senior official has said.

Banning an organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) requires an approval by the Cabinet and the Home Ministry is now preparing a robust proposal.

The NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), will be declared an “unlawful association,” primarily on the basis of four key points — criminal cases against Naik, his provocative speeches, the NGO’s dubious relationship with the banned Peace TV and transfer of the NGO’s money to Peace TV. The key points have been pieced together by the Maharashtra Police and intelligence agencies. “We have a good case against him,” said the official.

The Home Ministry will also include the case of 21 people missing from Kerala who are believed to have joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan. It is alleged that one of the accused, Abdul Rashid, was working for Peace International school funded by Naik’s NGO.

According to the draft note, Naik has made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda. The Maharashtra Police has registered criminal cases against him for radicalising youths and luring them into terror activities, a source said.