They discuss composition of all-party delegation that is to visit the State soon

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for a panel of eminent persons to be sent to the Valley for a dialogue, Home Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the Kashmir situation with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday.

A Home Ministry official said the Ministers reviewed the ongoing unrest in the Valley and deliberated on the composition of the all-party delegation, which is expected to visit the State in the first week of September.

The meeting continued for two hours at the residence of the Home Minister.

Emerging out of the meeting, MoS, PMO Jitendra Singh said, “We had come here for margdarshan (guidance). He [Rajnath Singh] is a senior leader and that is why we came here.”

“The Ministers also discussed the salient points discussed between the Prime Minister and the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister,” said the official.

Amid Prime Minister Modi’s overtures to the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, the government is all set to announce a Rs. 2,000-crore package for displaced people of PoK living in the country.