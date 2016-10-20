No such attacks have taken place: police

Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers in Asansol on Wednesday.

The incident took place while local Bharatiya Janata Party workers attempted to organise a protest in front of the house of State Minister and senior Trinamool leader Moloy Ghatak against his alleged “backing to illegal cow slaughter houses” in Asansol. Local Trinamool leadership denied the allegations.

On hearing that his party workers were being assaulted, Mr. Supriyo left his residence in the southern part of the city to reach the BNR area in Asansol, where the BJP workers were being assaulted. When he reached the area, his convoy was vandalised and he was allegedly hit on the chest with brick hurled by the Trinamool cadres.

“Several illegal slaughter houses are running in Asansol and they [some illegal cow traders intercepted by BJP workers on Tuesday] have clearly said that nearly 50 of them are in Mr. Ghatak’s constituency [Asansol Uttar] and he gains monetary benefits from these slaughter houses,” Mr. Supriyo said.

He accused Mr. Ghatak of “unleashing nearly 1,000 Trinamool goons” to assault him and the BJP workers. Mr. Ghatak could not be reached for comments.

Denying the allegations, the local Trinamool leader and Mayor of Asansol, Jitendra Kumar Tewari, claimed that Mr. Supriyo was “attacked by disgruntled BJP workers” and Trinamool workers had nothing to do with the incident.

“When I heard of the incident I sent the Deputy Mayor to accompany Mr. Supriyo and ensure his safety,” he said.

Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, L.N. Meena said he was not aware of any such attack. “No such attacks have taken place. So far we have not received any complaints in this regard,” he told The Hindu.