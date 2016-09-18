Instense firing under way, say sources

Militants attacked an Army’s brigade headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town on Sunday morning.

Police said the militants attacked the headquarters of 12 Brigade around 5.30 a.m.

“Militants seem to have entered the camp where intense firing and explosions are going on”, a senior police officer said.

The brigade headquarters is situated in Uri town of north Kashmir Baramulla district, close to the Line of Control (LoC).

Special forces of the Army have been airdropped at the site of the encounter, sources said.