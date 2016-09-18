Two or three terrorists believed to be still alive.

A senior army officer said terrorists may have set tents on fire in the Uri army Base, and as soldiers ran out, shot them. He also hinted that they are combing through the base carefully, with the presumption that at least two more terrorists are hauled up inside the station.

Details emerging on the Uri attack show a very detailed planning that has gone into inflict maximum damage, with army losing at least 17 soldiers and atleast 30 injured.

The attack took place at an army facility just six kms away from the Line of Control (LoC).

While four terrorists were killed, another 2-3 terrorists are believed to be still alive and search is underway to locate them, he said.

According to official sources, most of the soldiers killed belonged to 6 Bihar regiment who were in the process of replacing 10 Dogra regiment.

"Troops of 6 Bihar were accommodated in tents. Terrorists put tents on fire and then shot the troops when they were rushing out,” sources said.

More burn injuries have been reported.