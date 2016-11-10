TOPICS

The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Army spotted a group of infiltrators in Uri Sector, more than 100 km north of Srinagar. “One infiltrator has been killed,” a police official said.

As winter has set in the Valley, security agencies fear more infiltration bids before snowfall covers the mountain passes in the State.

