Met Dept. sees ‘good week’ ahead for monsoon

Soaking up the rain: Students make the most of the first monsoon showers in Ranchi on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon is making a steady advance into Maharashtra and West Bengal and the Meteorological Department has predicted a “good week” ahead.

India Meteorological Department Director General K.J. Ramesh said the monsoon is in an “active phase” and has reached Mumbai and Mahabaleshwar (in Maharashtra) and several parts of the Konkan region, apart from Vijayapura district in north Karnataka.

“There is also a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and this will take the monsoon to several parts of West Bengal... The coming week will be very good for the advance of monsoon on the western side and east India,” Mr. Ramesh said.

However, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, and the mercury is likely rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India thereafter.

The IMD on Sunday said: “Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra. It is expected to advance to interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema, parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Assam in the next 2-3 days.”