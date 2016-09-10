The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) is likely to have a new member-secretary soon, a post lying vacant for well over one year.

The search committee has called about 20 candidates for interaction on September 11.

Those called for the interaction include Delhi University political science professor S.P. Singh, Meerut University professor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, who is brother of Kumar Vishwas, JNU faculty members Sanjay Bhardwaj, Ashwani Mahapatra — known to be close to the RSS — and Y. Chinna Rao.

The five-member search committee is headed by former North Bihar Central University Vice-Chancellor A.K. Agrawal and includes as members former Allahabad University V-C Rajan Harshe, ICSSR chairman S.K. Thorat and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

“It is difficult to say who the favourite is. The search and selection committee has two nominees of the government and two of the ICSSR chairman. It will send three recommendations to the government, which will pick one of these,” said an official.

Apart from the selection of a new member-secretary, a new council for the ICSSR has to be appointed, as the old council’s term expired about two years ago.

Once Prof. Thorat’s term ends in close to one year, the government will have to look for someone to replace him.