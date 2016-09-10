‘Separatists should have met the all-party delegation and put across a road map’

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called for “serious and sustained effort to resolve the Kashmir problem and ensure peace and stability”.

“It [Kashmir issue] is a complex problem. Concerted and inclusive effort at diplomatic and political levels through an institutionalised mechanism is required,” said Ms. Mufti in Jammu.

Lashing out on separatists for shutting the door on the all-party delegation recently, Ms. Mufti said: “Shutting doors is not going to help. Instead of being caught in darkness, the separatists should have met the delegation and put across an implementable road map for the resolution,” she added.

She claimed a message has gone that separatists “were not interested in ending the people’s miseries.” Stressing the need for “engagement and dialogue,” Ms. Mufti said “I hope separatists would also respond positively to the fresh initiative to end the decades old political uncertainty in J&K,” she said.

Stating that relations with Pakistan strongly impact the situation in the State, Ms. Mufti said: “This was aptly understood by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajtepayee and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who worked tirelessly to resolve the issue through confidence building measures, both on internal and external fronts.”

She said with a robust mandate on his back and the country’s political leadership, cutting across the divide, fully supportive of reviving the peace and reconciliation process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the opportunity to resolve the Kashmir issue in the interest of peace and stability of the State and the region.