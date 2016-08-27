This follows a clear message from the Centre to the Chief Minister to control the growing unrest in the State.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 7 Race Course Road, to discuss the security situation in the State.

The meeting follows a clear message from the Centre to the Chief Minister to control the growing unrest in the State. According to official sources, Ms. Mufti has been told in no uncertain terms that there is need to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed 67 lives.

This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and Ms. Mufti after the unrest broke. She has been under fire for failing to control the violence as the Centre has made it clear that law and order is a State subject.

Earlier this week, Mr. Modi had a meeting with a delegation of Opposition parties from the State led by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. After that meeting, for the first time, Mr. Modi expressed his “deep concern about and pain over" the situation in the Valley and asked all political parties to work together to find a lasting solution to problems facing the State.

(With inputs from PTI)