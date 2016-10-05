This is the Chief Minister’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Army carried out surgical strikes across the LoC.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in the State with him in the wake of mounting tensions between India and Pakistan and repeated ceasefire violations by the latter along the LoC and the International Border.

This is the Chief Minister’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after the Army carried out surgical strikes across the LoC.

During the meeting that lasted for nearly an hour, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the law and order situation in the State, official sources said, adding that she also discussed the ongoing developmental projects in the State and thanked him for the Centre's continued support for the uplift of the people of the troubled State.

Ms. Mufti, who is in the national capital since Tuesday, informed Mr. Modi about the steps taken by the her government for evacuating people from the border villages to safer places in view of the escalation of tension between the two countries.