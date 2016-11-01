Asks the two countries to ‘de-escalate the perilously hostile situation’

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked India and Pakistan "to de-escalate the perilously hostile situation” in the border areas of the two countries.

“I am deeply pained over the fresh spate of civilian killings, including children and women, in border shelling and urge the political leadership in New Delhi and Islamabad to take effective and urgent measures to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the miseries of the hapless people of Jammu and Kashmir who are caught in the deadly crossfire,” Ms. Mehbooba Mufti said.

She said the unabated border shelling has seen a tragic humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, where innocent civilians and their properties are being targeted.

“We in J&K yearn for peace as we have been suffering immensely because of the hostility and violence in the region and know very well its dangers and perilous consequences," she said. She added that India and Pakistan must open the channels of communication and avoid further escalation.

She said it is the responsibility of the leaderships in the two countries to save the region from facing further violence.

“We see world-over how wars have resulted in complete destruction of once most prosperous countries and annihilation of cultures.” she said.