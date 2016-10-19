Virendra Kumar Malhotra, professor of economics at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, is going to be the next member-secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The government has chosen him from the three candidates recommended by a search-cum-selection committee set up to appoint the new member-secretary.

The other two names were Delhi University professor Shri Prakash Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Sanjay Bhardwaj.

Prof. Malhotra, 51, completed his doctorate from CCU, Meerut, on the theme ‘Economics of Fertiliser Subsidies in India: A Study of Its Impact on Production, Consumption and Intra-Sectoral Equity’. He has written, among a few other things, two articles in Samajik Vigyan Shodh Patrika, a half-yearly research journal of social science published in Meerut. He also authored one article on the Doha Collapse in an anthology edited by J.C. Pant and Savita Taneja, both economics teachers in colleges in Meerut.

Appointed a member of the JNU Court in March 2016, Prof. Malhotra has been a member of the executive council and academic council of CCU, Meerut. He has two decades of teaching experience.