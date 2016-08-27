The first quake, 4.6 on Richter scale, occurred at 6.44 a.m. at a depth of 10 km and the second, with 4.3 magnitude, hit at 7.05 a.m. at the same depth.

Two medium intensity earthquakes, epicentred in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh jolted the Himalayan State on Saturday in a span of nearly 20 minutes.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the first quake measuring 4.6 on Richter scale occurred at 6.44 a.m. at a depth of 10 km.

The second quake measured 4.3 at Richter scale occurred at 7.05 a.m. at the same depth.

The epicentre of both the quakes was in Kullu, it said.

There were no immediate reports of loss life or damage to property.

The Himalayan belt of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are earthquake-prone regions.